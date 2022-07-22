Home Nation

Nabbed terror suspects were planning a conference in July: Patna police

Patna Police had nabbed Parvez, Malik and a retired Jharkhand police sub inspector Mohd Jalaluddin following inputs by the Intelligence Bureau.

Published: 22nd July 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Militancy, gun,terrorist

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: The arrest of terror suspects belonging to the Phulwarisharif module has provided shocking revelations to the security agencies, including their plan to hold a conference in Patna under the banner of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police said two module members Athar Parvez, allegedly an ex-member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Arman Malik disclosed during interrogation that the conference was scheduled to be held in July itself. Police also say the nabbed suspects have revealed that 1,000 people from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were expected to attend the event.
Sources said besides Bihar Anti-Terror Squad, counterparts from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra have been asked to find out the modus operandi of the suspects.

Patna Police had nabbed Parvez, Malik and a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector Mohd Jalaluddin following inputs by the Intelligence Bureau. Later, security agencies arrested more people, including  Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir who apparently confessed to having foreign links.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Terror PFI Popular Front of India Patna
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp