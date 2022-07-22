Nabbed terror suspects were planning a conference in July: Patna police

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The arrest of terror suspects belonging to the Phulwarisharif module has provided shocking revelations to the security agencies, including their plan to hold a conference in Patna under the banner of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police said two module members Athar Parvez, allegedly an ex-member of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Arman Malik disclosed during interrogation that the conference was scheduled to be held in July itself. Police also say the nabbed suspects have revealed that 1,000 people from Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala were expected to attend the event.

Sources said besides Bihar Anti-Terror Squad, counterparts from Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra have been asked to find out the modus operandi of the suspects.

Patna Police had nabbed Parvez, Malik and a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector Mohd Jalaluddin following inputs by the Intelligence Bureau. Later, security agencies arrested more people, including Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir who apparently confessed to having foreign links.

