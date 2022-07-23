Home Nation

Hate speech case: Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti sent to 14-day judicial custody

JAIPUR: Ajmer dargah cleric Gohar Chisti, who was arrested in connection with a provocative speech, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a court here on Friday.

He was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Ajanta Agrawal at her residence.

She remanded him into a judicial custody for 14 days, Dargah police station SHO Dalveer Singh said.

Chisti was shifted to a high-security jail of Ajmer.

Meanwhile, police claimed said Chisti had no links with the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

"As per investigation so far and interrogation of Gohar Chisti, he has no connection with the Udaipur incident or with any suspicious organisation. Also, no suspicious financial transaction was found," ASP Vikas Sangwan said.

A tailor was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28 by cleaver-wielding two men over a controversial social media post.

The accused shot the crime on mobile and also made a video later to claim responsibility of the murder, saying he was beheaded for insulting Islam.

In the video, they raised the slogan "gustakhi-e-nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda sar tan se juda".

Prior to this gruesome incident which shocked the nation and created communal tension in the state, Gohar Chisti and others had shouted this slogan while delivering a provocative speech at the main gate of the Ajmer dargah, shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 17.

Chishti was caught in Hyderabad on Thursday last week and had been under police custody since July 15.

