Home Nation

Missing items: AIADMK files complaint against OPS

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Shanmugam, a former state minister, claimed men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam broke into the party office and "looted" documents and others.

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

Embattled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alleged that persons owing allegiance to expelled party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) "ransacked" the party office and "looted" documents and precious items on July 11, when a clash erupted between supporters of OPS and interim General Secretary K Palaniswami.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those "taken away" by them.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Shanmugam, a former state minister, claimed men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam broke into the party office and "looted" documents and others.

"All rooms have been broken into, ransacked and many items looted," he charged. While the office building belonged to party founder, the late M G Ramachandran's wife Janaki, he gave it to the AIADMK, Shanmugam said.

He claimed documents relating to the office building, besides those in Coimbatore and Madurai had been taken away in a vehicle belonging to Panneerselvam. All these activities were done at the behest of OPS, Shanmugam charged.

He said the party has sought action against the expelled leader, besides immediate retrieval of the missing items.

On July 11, clashes broke out between the supporters of OPS and Palaniswami at the party headquarters, even as a special meeting of its general council, the highest decision-making body, picked the latter as its chief, expelling Panneerselvam.

The state Revenue department subsequently locked and sealed the office, before the Madras High Court struck it down, handing over the possession of the party office 'MGR Maaligai' to Palaniswami.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK OPS
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp