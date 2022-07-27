Home Nation

ED files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah

The supplementary charge sheet was preceded by three provisional attachment orders where movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of `21.55 crore belonging to the accused were attached.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has charged Farooq Abdullah, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and others for financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The agency has filed a supplementary charge sheet under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, before the court in Srinagar.

The charge sheet was filed against Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer and others. The court has issued notices to the accused for appearance before the PMLA Special Court on Aug. 27. The supplementary charge sheet was preceded by three provisional attachment orders where movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of `21.55 crore belonging to the accused were attached.

