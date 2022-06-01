STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No OBC reservation in Maharashtra local body elections

The SEC declared reservation of wards for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the general categories.

Published: 01st June 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Even as all the political parties in the state had emphasised that no local body elections should take place without reservations for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday declared elections without the provision.

The SEC declared reservation of wards for women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and the general categories. Lottery for these reservations has been issued for the upcoming polls for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vasai, Virar, Nasik, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane, and Kolhapur, among others.

As per the lottery drawn, 118 of the total 236 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seats will be reserved for women. Eight of these seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, one seat for Scheduled Tribe candidates and 109 for the general category.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Maharashtra government is committed for OBC reservations in local body elections.

“The state-appointed commission has been collecting the empirical data that will be submitted in Supreme Court, like Madhya Pradesh government did. Then the Supreme Court will also ask us to implement the OBC reservations in local body elections,” he said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also said recently that without the implementation of OBC reservations, no local body elections will take place in Maharashtra. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra State Election Commission Other Backward Classes OBC Quota Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp