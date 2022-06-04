Indian Air Force to spare air base land to beef up civil aircraft operations from IAF Bases

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to beef up the regional air connectivity across the country, the Indian Air Force has agreed to spare land at its bases. This will initially include seven air bases with plans to include other bases also where the operations, passenger and cargo, will be expanded.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said, “Indian Air Force has facilitated Working Permission and handing over of Defence Land by MoD to Airport Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations, viz, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur and Gorakhpur.”

Under the process, "Approximately 40 acres of land are being handed over for development of civil terminals and necessary airfield infrastructure for commencing RCS flights,” said MoD and added that the rise in the civil flights at these locations will add up to the economy and develop the areas.

Moreover, the plan also includes improving the flight operations at other air force air bases also where civil flights are operational.

“IAF is also in the process of handing over Defence land for expansion of civil airports at six locations, over and above those covered under RCS, viz., Srinagar, Thanjavur, Chandigarh, Leh, Pune and Agra.”

This will facilitate expansion of the existing terminals and facilities to accommodate an enhanced number of passengers and cargo infrastructure.

The steps are being taken in line with the "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik" (UDAN) vision and to facilitate Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

In addition to all above the Indian Air Force has been conducting exercises to utilize civil airport runways and services to validate operational landings and flight for exigencies in case of active wars.