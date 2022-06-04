STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Singer KK's death: West Bengal governor says 'complete failure' on the part of administration

Jagdeep Dhankhar felt that there should have been some control over the additional number of spectators at Nazrul Mancha where KK performed before his death.

Published: 04th June 2022 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By pronab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday alleged there was total mismanagement and complete failure on the part of the administration at Nazrul Mancha where Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, performed before his death. There should have been some control over the additional number of spectators at the venue during the event, Dhankhar added.

"There could not have been more failure on the part of the administration. There could not have been more mismanagement. There was no risk management system. Proper action was not taken during the crisis. There should have been some control over the additional number of spectators beyond the capacity of the auditorium,’’ Dhankhar told at Bagdogra airport in north Bengal on his way to New Delhi.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Friday had said there was no situation where the audience was short of space at Nazrul Mancha on that day. He said police arrangement was in place at the venue under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police well before the singer arrived.

KK, who complained of uneasiness and asked her driver to turn off the air conditioner of his car while returning from the event, collapsed when he entered his hotel room and was about to sit on a sofa. He was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital.

The preliminary post-mortem report of the singer mentioned major blockage in one of the main arteries and several blockages in other arteries and sub-arteries.

