NHAI develops 72 ponds along highways across country

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has developed 72 “Amrit Sarovars,” the road transport and highways ministry said on Friday. Laying emphasis on the use of innovative ways to build an ecologically sustainable road framework, the NHAI planned to construct 493 ponds along the national highways across the country to rejuvenate water bodies and groundwater.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an initiative named Mission Amrit Sarovar in April. The target is to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration and commemoration of 75 years of Independence. The mission will lead to the creation of 50,000 water bodies spread over an acre or more.

The ministry said the NHAI has taken several initiatives to build a holistic and sustainable national highway network, including honouring people for outstanding work, building sustainable practices and creating road safety awareness.

The NHAI also held a two-day conference of Regional Officers in Srinagar on 9-10 June. The initiative aimed to bring together NHAI officials and regional stakeholders from Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi onto a common platform to share knowledge, achievements, and challenges.

Apart from project reviews, a knowledge-sharing session on ‘Building Sustainable Highways in the Himalayan Region’ was also conducted.