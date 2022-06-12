STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh: Two Indian Army soldiers go missing near LAC, rescue mission continues

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved.

Published: 12th June 2022 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army Convoy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two soldiers of the Indian Army are missing for 15 days from their location of deployment in Arunachal Pradesh in the Eastern Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which comes under the Eastern Command headquartered at Kolkata.

Colonel Amrinder Walia on Sunday said, Search and Rescue operations have continued since the day of the incident.

“Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in forwarding areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since 28 May 22.”

As per the Army “Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post of Arunachal Pradesh, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a fast-flowing river in close proximity to their Post.”

“A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.”

Despite immediate and extensive search and rescue operations, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, no success in the recovery of the personnel has been achieved.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks.

Belonging to Uttrakhand, family members of the two soldiers have been informed of the unfortunate incident and are being regularly updated.

As per the sources, both the soldiers are said to belong to the same Unit of the Garhwal regiment.

The area of the incident is much inside the LAC, he said.

Naik Prakash Singh Lance Naik Harender Singh Indian Army Line of Actual Control
