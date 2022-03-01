West Bengal Chief Secretary calls on Governor Dhankhar

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday in connection with the issue of summoning of legislative Assembly in pursuance to February 28 cabinet decision.

Ahead of the Assembly session scheduled on March 7, the Chief Secretary met the Governor and apprised him.

A few days ago, the Governor accepted the state Cabinet's decision to summon the Assembly Session at 2 am on March 7. However, the governor's office later clarified that it was a typographical error.