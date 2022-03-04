Congress leaders meet EC ahead of second phase, seek free and fair election in Manipur

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise.

A Congress delegation met the commission ahead of the second phase of polling on Saturday and also raised the issue of the BJP-led state government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement, despite the model code of conduct being in force.

The party said that these issues have "far-reaching consequences" for the conduct of free and fair elections.

The delegation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observer for Manipur Jairam Ramesh and party leader Salman Khurshid met the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners.

The Congress apprised them of "the BJP's 'goondagardi' tactics that have made a mockery of the phase-1 polls in Manipur.

We urged them to intervene to ensure free and fair polls in phase two tomorrow," Ramesh said after the meeting.

"What kind of democracy is this? I feel in Manipur, for the BJP it is not Manipur but 'money-pur'," he said, citing the release on bail of the murder accused brother of a BJP MLA on the day the home minister went to the state.

The Congress raised the issue of release of funds -- Rs 15.70 crore on February 1 and Rs 92.65 lakh on March 1 -- to banned militant groups by the state government, according to a memorandum submitted by it.

It also flagged a statement issued by the president of the banned Kuki National Organisation asking electors to vote for the BJP and threatening them with dire consequences.

The Congress also alleged intimidation and threats from underground outfits to people attending its meetings, and poll-related violence and criminal intimidation witnessed by its leaders and workers during campaigning.

Ramesh said that despite their concern, six people accused of poll violence which led to a murder were released on bail in the first week of March in Heirok.

Assembly polls in Manipur are being held in two phases and the results will be announced on March 10.

The state will vote to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday.

All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress.

Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the CEO said.

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting.

Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said.

He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel.

Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed.

The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and repoll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election.

"Besides, mask, glove, face shield, thermal scanners, PPE kit have been provided to polling parties. Voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm," he said.

Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters in the vicinity of 18 years in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station.

Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.