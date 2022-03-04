STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Editors Guild demands immediate release of journalist arrested by Uttarakhand police

The editors' body said police arrested Kishore Ram, working for news portal 'Janjwar, from Pithoragadh on February 24 under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Thursday demanded "immediate" release of a journalist who was recently arrested by Uttarakhand Police for allegedly promoting enmity between castes.

The editors' body said police arrested Kishore Ram, working for news portal 'Janjwar, from Pithoragadh on February 24 under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity between castes.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply disturbed by the arrest of Kishore Ram, a journalist working for the news portal Janjwar, by the Uttarakhand Police," it said in a statement.

"Ram has been arrested under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, on charges of promoting enmity between castes. This is deeply concerning as Ram has been reporting on issues pertaining to marginalised classes and lower castes for a while," it added.

In the present instance, the Guild noted, that an FIR was filed against him for his reporting on two separate incidents--one pertaining to death of a Dalit youth on February 13 and the other about rape of two "underage Dalit women" on February 18.

In both the cases, Ram had interviewed those who knew the victims, including the family members, and uploaded the videos on the website, the Guild said.

"The police in its complaint have accused Ram of asking caste of the people from the family members and speaking about the killing of people belonging to SC (scheduled caste) by upper caste people," the EGI noted.

This is "extremely distressing" that mere reporting on what may very well be caste based crimes are being cited as grounds for arrest, it said.

"The Editors Guild demands immediate release of Kishore Ram," it said.

The Guild also urged the state administration and the law enforcement agencies to not use penal laws as "tools of intimidation against journalists' right to report on societal and caste based issues".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Editors Guild of India Kishore Ram
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp