Chhattisgarh Budget 2022-23: Baghel revives old pension scheme

For providing housing to urban poor families —‘Mor Bhoomi Mor Makaan’ and ‘Mor Makaan Mor Chinhari’ the budget has laid provision of Rs 450 crore.

10th March 2022

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the budget session of Chhattisgarh state assembly in Raipur on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while presenting a populist budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Wednesday, announced the implementation of the old pension scheme for the government employees including those who were appointed in the state government service since January 2005.

“Taking into consideration the demand of the government officers and employees of the state, the old pension scheme will be restored in place of the new pension system scheme,” the chief minister said.

Baghel, who is also in charge of finance portfolio, presented the budget estimate of Rs 1,04,000 crore, which is 7 per cent more than the estimated budget receipts over the previous year revised expenditure estimates.

While citing the budget as a strong step to meet the objectives aligned with a village-centric new economy based ‘Chhattisgarh model’, the budget laid down a provision of 37 per cent for the social sector, 40 per cent for the economic sector and 23 per cent for the general services sector.

The MLA funds under the Local Area Development Scheme has been increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore. For providing housing to urban poor families —‘Mor Bhoomi Mor Makaan’ and ‘Mor Makaan Mor Chinhari’ the budget has laid provision of Rs 450 crore.

Now, the examination fees for applicants domiciles in Chhattisgarh will be waived-off in all professional examinations to be conducted by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board and the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission.

