Pilot killed, another injured after army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

According to an official, the helicopter was about to land but 'drifted away' because of the weather conditions.

Published: 11th March 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Army helicopter used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army Cheetah helicopter on its way to pick up sick BSF personnel crashed near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector on Friday, killing its pilot and injuring the co-pilot, officials said.

The injured co-pilot was rushed to a medical facility, they said, adding that his condition was stated to be critical. The two pilots belonged to Army Aviation Corps and were of the rank of major. The helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the LoC but "drifted away" because of the weather conditions, an official told PTI.

The crash took place near Gujran Nallah in Gurez Sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

