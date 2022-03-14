STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to resume regular international flights from March 27: Scindia

Due to the outbreak of COVID -19, scheduled international flight services were suspended on March 23, 2020.

Published: 14th March 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that regular international flights will resume from March 27 as the coronavirus situation in India has improved now.

However, special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 other countries since July 2020 under air bubble.

"I have already given a direction that restrictions on international flights, which were imposed due to COVID-19, be lifted," Scindia said on the sidelines of an event here.

"The international flight services would be fully restored from March 27 as they were before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

The minister also said that the Modi government held talks with the heads of Ukraine's neighbouring countries, like Romania, Moldova, Slovakia and Poland, and set up a corridor for the evacuation of 18,000 Indian students from the war-hit country under the 'Operation Ganga'.

It was for the first time that so many Indians were rescued from a war-ravaged country, he claimed.

"Apart from the Indian students, we evacuated some citizens of our neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, from Ukraine," Scindia said.

