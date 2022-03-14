STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab, Gujarat now focus of Pakistani terror agents; PoK launchpad count drops: Report  

ISI is actively trying to collect information and pictures of fuel shortage facility near Indian Coast Guard jetty in Porbandar, a top intelligence official said, requesting anonymity.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Guided-missile destroyer USS Cole is seen as its sailors transfer control of a stateless fishing vessel to the Yemen Coast Guard in the Gulf of Oman, Jan. 21, 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the insurgency along the Line of Control (LoC) from terror launchpads on PoK seems to have somewhat reduced, according to the latest reports received by the intelligence bureau from top sources, Pakistan operatives are believed to be planning several operations in Gujarat’s Porbandar port, besides planning infiltration attempt through Punjab’s Fazilka sector.

It is being learnt that Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is actively trying to collect information and pictures of fuel shortage facility near Indian Coast Guard jetty in Porbandar, a top intelligence official said, requesting anonymity.

According to sources, ISI has also been attempting to gather information about places where cotton bales are stored “with a view to cause arson”.

On March 9, this newspaper had reported about the decrease in the number of terrorists stationed across the border in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, ready to be pushed in India’s Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the security establishment said that improved coordination among security agencies and defence forces in J&K has made infiltration extremely difficult for terrorists.

It is being suspected that terrorists from Pakistan are actively looking at major attempts of infiltration to India through border areas in Punjab. Security agencies are prepared to nullify all kinds of infiltration attempts, said a senior security official.

In December last year, the Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized heroin worth around Rs 400 crore after apprehending a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast.

Six crew members were aboard the boat. In November, the ATS had seized a heroin consignment worth about Rs 600 crore from an under-construction house in Gujarat’s Morbi.  

‘Better agency-force collab thwarting infiltrators’

Sources in the security establishment said that improved coordination among security agencies and defence forces in J&K has made infiltration extremely difficult for terrorists.

It is being suspected that terrorists from Pakistan are actively looking at major attempts of infiltration to India through border areas, said a senior security official

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Inter Services Intelligence ISI Line of Control Porbandar port Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp