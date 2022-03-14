Punjab, Gujarat now focus of Pakistani terror agents; PoK launchpad count drops: Report  

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the insurgency along the Line of Control (LoC) from terror launchpads on PoK seems to have somewhat reduced, according to the latest reports received by the intelligence bureau from top sources, Pakistan operatives are believed to be planning several operations in Gujarat’s Porbandar port, besides planning infiltration attempt through Punjab’s Fazilka sector.

It is being learnt that Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is actively trying to collect information and pictures of fuel shortage facility near Indian Coast Guard jetty in Porbandar, a top intelligence official said, requesting anonymity.

According to sources, ISI has also been attempting to gather information about places where cotton bales are stored “with a view to cause arson”.

On March 9, this newspaper had reported about the decrease in the number of terrorists stationed across the border in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, ready to be pushed in India’s Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the security establishment said that improved coordination among security agencies and defence forces in J&K has made infiltration extremely difficult for terrorists.

It is being suspected that terrorists from Pakistan are actively looking at major attempts of infiltration to India through border areas in Punjab. Security agencies are prepared to nullify all kinds of infiltration attempts, said a senior security official.

In December last year, the Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS seized heroin worth around Rs 400 crore after apprehending a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast.

Six crew members were aboard the boat. In November, the ATS had seized a heroin consignment worth about Rs 600 crore from an under-construction house in Gujarat’s Morbi.

