Kolkata Diary

Jadavpur’s Biswasda turns centenarian

A book on Himendu Biswas, popularly known as Biswasda, was released on Sunday at the Triguna Sen Memorial Hall of Jadavpur University’s alumni association by eminent novelist Shirshendu Mukherjee. Biswas, who served as Director of Youth Welfare and as Dean of Students, Jadavpur University, turned 100 on March 13. The book, edited by Bibek Guha highlights Biswas’s participation in building up healthy relationship between the administration, and the students and their unions. Under his wings, arts clubs, including a mountaineering club had flourished immensely.

CMD who propelled Garden Reach to heights retires

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a Mini Ratna Category 1 Defence PSU and a leading warship building company of India, bid farewell to CMD Rear Admiral VK Saxena, IN (Retd.) After an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the Indian Navy, Saxena took over as Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE on 01 Mar 17. It was in his tenure that GRSE achieved the distinction of delivering 15 warships in a short span of 60 months. Under the leadership Saxena, GRSE also created history by delivering the ‘100th Warship’, a Landing Craft Utility, on March 30, 2019, to the Indian Navy. With this achievement, the GRSE became the first Indian shipyard to build and deliver 100 warships to our maritime forces. Under Rear Admiral VK Saxena also saw the launch of its IPO.

Book on Lalgarh Maoists launched

A book titled Dateline Lalgarh, edited by Chitradeep Chakrabarty, was released in Kolkata Book Fair. The book narrated experience of 24 scribes who worked in Lalgarh during 2008-2011 and the fierce movement spearheaded by CPI(Maoist) that had shaken the foundations of the Left-ruled government. The inner untold stories of the outlawed outfit, including their organisational flaws, affairs within the party and the conflict between the CPI(Maoist) cadres and Maoist guerrillas. The book was released by singer Anindya Chatterjee who was part of the Bengali band Chandrabindoo.

Bangladesh woman dies in hospital fire

An elderly woman, who had come from Bangladesh for treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata, was suffocated to death on Saturday in a fire at a guest house where she had been put up. The smoke spread across the rooms of the four-storey building. Two were injured and have been hospitalised while 16 others who were trapped and rescued. Shamimatul Aros,60, the deceased, was one of the first-floor rooms, police said. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the reception area of the guest house. Police, fire fighters and disaster management personnel were part of the rescue operation.

