'Attack' on Delhi CM's house in police presence cowardly act: Bhagwant Mann

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the "attack" on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house in the national capital in police presence is a cowardly act, which shows that the BJP is afraid of only AAP and its national convener.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier in the day alleged that activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM attacked and damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the national capital during a protest.

Reacting to the incident, Mann in a tweet alleged that the frustration of the BJP is clearly visible after the crushing defeat in the Punjab Assembly polls at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house in the presence of police is a cowardly act. Now, it is clear that the BJP is afraid of only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Mann said in a tweet.

Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said "the rulers of the country are scared".

"CM @ArvindKejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP GOONS! #BJPKeGunde broke CCTV cameras, security barriers & boom barriers at Delhi CM's House, all in the presence of Delhi Police," Hayer tweeted. In another tweet, Hayer said, "Punjab's victory has made it clear that the country's next PM will be @ArvindKejriwal.

This is why the BJP is scared,"Hayer tweeted in Hindi. Punjab Tourism and Culture Minister Harjot Singh Bains said how can a chief minister's residence that too one like Arvind Kejriwal's be "attacked by goons in presence of the Delhi Police".

Activists of the BJYM led by its president Tejasvi Surya staged a protest at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi, demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits.

In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that BJP "goons" damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The boom barrier at the gate was also broken, he said.

"The goons of the BJP resorted to vandalism at CM Arvind Kejriwal's house. BJP's police instead of stopping them took them to the gate of the house," Sisodia said in another tweet.

Delhi Home minister Satyendar Jain also alleged that the "attack by the BJP people took place in the presence of Delhi Police personnel".

BJYM national Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said the workers and leaders of the organisation staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence but did not resort to vandalism.

The BJP and AAP have been engaged in a word of wars over "The Kashmir Files" movie, with Kejriwal recently attacking the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Delhi Assembly over it.

The BJP leaders and workers have been assailing Kejriwal and accusing him of "mocking" the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and terming the movie based on their "genocide" in Kashmir a lie.