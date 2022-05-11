Centre tells schools to start classes at 7 am and wind up by noon to fight heat wave

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government on Wednesday asked schools to take precautionary measures like adjusting timings to fight the heat wave sweeping the country.

The new guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Education asked schools to start early by 7.00 am and end classes before noon.

The guidelines said that sports and other outdoor activities that expose students directly to the sunlight should also be scheduled in the morning.

School assembly should be conducted in covered areas or classrooms with reduced timing, and similar care may be taken during dispersal after school is over.

The government asked schools to relax norms regarding school uniforms and said students might be allowed to wear loose and light coloured cotton dresses and canvas shoes instead of leather footwear.

Students may be advised to preferably wear full-sleeve shirts, it said.

The ministry said that school buses and vans should not be overcrowded and carry students more than the seating capacity.

It also said that drinking water and a first-aid kit should be available in the bus and van, and students coming to school on foot and bicycle should be advised to keep their heads covered.

Parents should be sensitised to pick up the students themselves, to the extent possible, to avoid public transport and minimise their time out in the sun.

Students may be advised to carry their water bottles, caps and umbrellas and use them when out in the open and between intervals.

Schools should also ensure all fans are functional, all classrooms are adequately ventilated, and arrange alternate power backups, if possible.

Sachets of ORS or salt and sugar solutions to treat mild heat-stroke should be readily available in schools.