Heavy police force in MP's Karedi town after clash; situation under control

The clash and the incident of arson took place between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday.

Published: 12th May 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 01:47 PM

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

RAJGARH: Heavy police force has been deployed in Karedi town of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh following a clash between two groups over a land dispute, in which two persons were injured, officials said on Thursday.

The clash and the incident of arson took place between 6.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday, they said, adding that the situation is under control now.

People of one group attacked the members of another group with sticks and rods, in which two persons suffered injuries, the officials said.

"After the clash, the group, whose members were injured in the incident, set some shops belonging to the rival group ablaze. But the fire was doused in a few minutes," Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit told PTI over phone.

The situation is peaceful and completely under control, and markets have opened as usual, he said.

"A company of the state Special Armed Force (SAF) from Guna district having around 70 personnel has been deployed in the town. Besides that, the personnel of four police stations in the city are keeping a vigil. A Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) are also camping there," Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said.

The two injured persons, who were admitted to the district hospital, are out of danger, the collector said.

"Their family members insisted on getting them admitted to a hospital in Indore, following which the doctors at the district hospital referred them to a facility in Indore," he added.

It is purely a fallout of some old land dispute, Dikshit said.

Another official said that unsuccessful attempts were made to give a communal colour to this incident.

Communal clashes had broken out in Khargone city on April 10 during a Ram Navami procession, which triggered arson and stone-pelting, leading to the clamping of curfew.

An unidentified body was found in Khargone's Anand Nagar on May 11.

