Strengthening BJP in Rajasthan, ensuring last-mile delivery of Modi govt priority: Nadda tells party functionaries 

Nadda also hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it has "defamed this land of bravehearts with its misgovernance".

Published: 20th May 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: BJP president J P Nadda on Friday laid down the party's agenda for the future at its office-bearers meeting, saying it will broadly focus on strengthening the organisation and ensure last-mile delivery of the Centre's schemes.

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting here, Nadda also hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, saying it has "defamed this land of bravehearts with its misgovernance".

"The BJP will play the role of a constructive opposition in the state and will ensure that the lotus blossoms in the next assembly elections," Nadda said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said his leadership was taking the BJP upwards and all party workers were committed to move on the path shown by him.

"We are grateful that at the time of Covid, when every other political party went into isolation and leaders were seen only on Twitter, PM Modi gave us the mantra of 'Sewa hi Sangathan'. As a result, BJP workers were among the people to lend a helping hand help during the pandemic," Nadda said.

The senior leader said the meeting will comprise four sessions broadly focusing on two aspects -- strengthening the organisation and last mile of delivery the central government's welfare schemes.

He underlined that the party had to become a "good device" for the welfare of the citizens.

Deliberations on strengthening the party, especially in weaker polling booths, and visits to Lok Sabha constituencies where these booths are located, are among the issues that will be taken up during the meeting, he said.

The one-day BJP office-bearers meet, including its state unit heads, in-charges, co-in-charges, morcha heads and organisational general secretaries, is being held in Jaipur and at least 100 functionaries of the party are in attendance.

