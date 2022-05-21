Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Learn yoga at your doorstep in capital city

All 60 wards under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will soon have a yoga centre each. Under the ambitious ‘Yoga at your doorstep’ project, launched by the Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, a three-day free yoga workshop will be organised at the centres as well as every educational institute of the state. The project was launched in synchronisation with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21. GMC commissioner Debashish Sarma, who inaugurated the project, said yoga could keep people away from the diseases. There is a growing craze about yoga, not just among people but also a section of ministers and MLAs in Assam.

ULFA faction gets a number of new recruits

There is a sudden uptick in Assam youth joining the Paresh Baruah faction of insurgent group ULFA. A number of them from across the state have joined the outfit over the past few months. Baruah (picture), too, confirmed it but did not disclose the numbers. Recently, Army’s Eastern Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita had said that youth were being motivated through social media to join the outfit. The ULFA faction operates from Myanmar and is active in upper Assam. It is one major group in the Northeast that remains outside the purview of peace talks. Baruah has asserted that his organisation would sit for dialogues only if “sovereignty of Assam” is on the agenda.

IIT-Guwahati teams up with US foundation

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has signed an MoU with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA, to establish the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology. This new school at the IIT will commence academic activities from the current academic year. Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, congratulated the two parties for the “remarkable” initiative. “I can clearly foresee that the School of Health Sciences and Technology would host a number of modern academic curricula, centers of excellence, incubators, and research laboratories for the advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education, which is needed in the country,” Sood said.