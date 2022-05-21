STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guwahati Diary

A number of them from across the state have joined the outfit over the past few months.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Learn yoga at your doorstep in capital city
All 60 wards under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will soon have a yoga centre each. Under the ambitious ‘Yoga at your doorstep’ project, launched by the Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, a three-day free yoga workshop will be organised at the centres as well as every educational institute of the state. The project was launched in synchronisation with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21. GMC commissioner Debashish Sarma, who inaugurated the project, said yoga could keep people away from the diseases. There is a growing craze about yoga, not just among people but also a section of ministers and MLAs in Assam. 

ULFA faction gets a number of new recruits
There is a sudden uptick in Assam youth joining the Paresh Baruah faction of insurgent group ULFA. A number of them from across the state have joined the outfit over the past few months. Baruah (picture), too, confirmed it but did not disclose the numbers. Recently, Army’s Eastern Commander Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita had said that youth were being motivated through social media to join the outfit. The ULFA faction operates from Myanmar and is active in upper Assam. It is one major group in the Northeast that remains outside the purview of peace talks. Baruah has asserted that his organisation would sit for dialogues only if “sovereignty of Assam” is on the agenda.

IIT-Guwahati teams up with US foundation
The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati has signed an MoU with the Mehta Family Foundation (MFF), USA, to establish the Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology. This new school at the IIT will commence academic activities from the current academic year. Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, congratulated the two parties for the “remarkable” initiative. “I can clearly foresee that the School of Health Sciences and Technology would host a number of modern academic curricula, centers of excellence, incubators, and research laboratories for the advancements in multi-disciplinary research and education, which is needed in the country,” Sood said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guwahati Guwahati Municipal Corporation
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp