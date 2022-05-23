STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two hybrid militants arrested in Srinagar, 15 pistols recovered: Police

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Srinagar police arrested two local hybrid militants of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF.

Published: 23rd May 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two local hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF in Srinagar and recovered 15 pistols from their possession.

He said 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and one silencer were recovered from their possession. “Besides, some incriminating material was also recovered”.

The identity of the arrested militants has not been disclosed yet. Terming it a big success for police, the IGP said further investigation is going on.

