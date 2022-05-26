India flays attacks on journalists in conflict, non-conflict zones

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid deaths of journalists covering the Ukraine conflict, India has condemned incidents of violence against media in conflict and non-conflict zones. Stating that media freedom and safety of journalists remain under threat around the world, including in situations which are the agenda of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Indian diplomat at UN Vidhisha Maitra said free media is fundamental to creating societies which are democratic and free.

“We condemn the killings of journalists in conflict and non-conflict zones,” said the counsellor at UN at the UNSC Arria-Formula meeting on the protection of journalists. Arria-Formula meeting are informal gatherings of UNSC members.

“Media gives us access to reliable information which shapes peace and security. We strongly condemn violence against them and threats of violence.” While countries have the primary responsibility to ensure the safety of journalists, the UNSC should consider how best it can promote and ensure accountability efforts for crimes committed against journalists, she said.

“In India our Constitution and law guarantees right to freedom of expression. We have adhered to and fully support the Geneva Convention,” Mitra added. Adding a note of caution, she said scribes shouldn’t heed to propaganda that promote terrorism. “It is imperative to reaffirm our approach to zero tolerance of terrorism in all its manifestations. Journalists, too, should be careful to not play up propaganda which can build up terror,” Mitra said.

Thakur hails media for Covid efforts

New Delhi: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday applauded the role of Indian media during the pandemic. Addressing the 17th Asia Media Summit, the minister said Indian media ensured that Covid awareness, important government guidelines and free consultations with doctors reached everyone. Doordarshan and All India Radio significantly delivered on their mandate of public service by setting the trend through prompt coverage, ground reports and organising programmes, said Thakur. ENS