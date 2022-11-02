New India focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent: PM 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi said though there is economic uncertainty everywhere, the global community is confident at India's economic fundamentals remaining ever strong. "There is global crisis everywhere, but experts and financial analysts have put India on a bright spot", he said.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of Global investors meet which started on Wednesday in Bengaluru, appraising Karnataka and Bengaluru, Modi said when it comes to talent and technology, the first thing that comes to mind is Brand Bengaluru. " This name is not just known in India but across the country", said PM.

Modi also said at the 21st century, the way India is emerging new heights, and from here we have to go further. Last year, India witnessed a record highest of Foreign Direct Investment of 84 billion dollar in span of one year. PM said they are working continuously on fundamentals, so that country's economy will become even more stronger.

Stressing on investment, PM said instead of putting red carpets to investors, there is a need to put red carpet for creating a suitable environment. Instead of making complex laws, there is a need to make it rationalised for wider reach. New India can be built only through bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent. The Gati shakti, India's National Master Plan will change the face of infrastructure. Along with developing infrastructure, existing infrastructure map is being done and to achieve it, shortest and efficient route is being discussed. "We are also focusing on the last mile connectivity and also stressing to make that product a world-class", he added.

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme 'Build for the World' reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said.

The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

