Home Nation

New India focusing on bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent: PM 

Modi was delivering his inaugural address at the three-day Global Investors' Meet, 'Invest Karnataka 2022', via video conferencing. 

Published: 02nd November 2022 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime minister Narendra Modi said though there is economic uncertainty everywhere, the global community is confident at India's economic fundamentals remaining ever strong. "There is global crisis everywhere, but experts and financial analysts have put India on a bright spot", he said.

Speaking virtually at the inauguration of Global investors meet which started on Wednesday in Bengaluru, appraising Karnataka and Bengaluru, Modi said when it comes to talent and technology, the first thing that comes to mind is Brand Bengaluru. " This name is not just known in India but across the country", said PM.

Modi also said at the 21st century, the way India is emerging new heights, and from here we have to go further. Last year, India witnessed a record highest of Foreign Direct Investment of 84 billion dollar in span of one year. PM said they are working continuously on fundamentals, so that country's economy will become even more stronger.

Stressing on investment, PM said instead of putting red carpets to investors, there is a need to put red carpet for creating a suitable environment. Instead of making complex laws, there is a need to make it rationalised for wider reach. New India can be built only through bold reforms, big infrastructure and best talent. The Gati shakti, India's National Master Plan will change the face of infrastructure. Along with developing infrastructure, existing infrastructure map is being done and to achieve it, shortest and efficient route is being discussed. "We are also focusing on the last mile connectivity and also stressing to make that product a world-class", he added. 

Besides Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, those who were present at the inaugural function included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

This edition of the GIM is being held under the theme 'Build for the World' reflecting on the role Karnataka aims to play in the global supply chain, officials said.

The key topics to be addressed during the event will revolve around the sub-themes of innovation, sustainability, equity, and resilience, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors' Meet Invest Karnataka 2022 Narendra Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp