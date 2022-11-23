Home Nation

Rs 75 lakh cash seized from car in Surat, VIP pass bearing Congress neta's name found: Officials

Two persons --- Uday Gurjar who belongs to Delhi, and Mohammad Faiz, who belongs to Surat, were detained and questioned by the police.

Rs 75 lakh cash seized from car in Surat

The Static Surveillance team seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from Innova car number MH.04. ES.9907.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Static Surveillance team (SST) on Wednesday seized Rs 75 lakh in cash from Innova car number MH.04. ES.9907 parked at Rangrej Tower near Jadakhadi Mohalla in Mahidhar Pura area of Surat City. just days ahead of the assembly elections.

On Tuesday night, the team intercepted a car with three occupants and on searching, it found Rs 75 lakh in cash.

Two persons --- Uday Gurjar who belongs to Delhi, and Mohammad Faiz, who belongs to Surat, were detained and questioned by the police. Police sources claimed a third person name Sandeep managed to escape.

During investigation, police sources found that an Innova car was registered under the name of ‘Vinayak Travels'.

SST officials also said they found leaflets of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Surat rally from the vehicle beside a VIP car pass bearing the name of B.M. Sandeep, the AICC secretary and the party's in-charge of South Gujarat region.

Surat BJP media spokesperson Jagdish Patel alleged that this indicates the involvement of a Congress leader. He claimed that further investigation will reveal whose money it is.

Refuting the allegations, Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor called it a 'conspiracy' to defame the party. “Let the police investigate the case, whoever is guilty must be punished. Congress never saves the guilty," he said.

Police sources said that the Income Tax department will conduct further investigation.

Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

