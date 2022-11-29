Home Nation

CAA will be implemented soon in West Bengal: Union Minister Nisith Pramanik

Union Minister of State (Home) Nisith Pramanik on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act would be implemented in the state soon. 

Published: 29th November 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Pranab Mandal
Express News Service

“The Hindu refugees, known as Matuas, from Bangladesh are being tortured by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state. They are being framed with false charges. The CAA was brought to give them citizenship. The Act will soon be implemented across India and West Bengal, soon,’’ said Pramanikm while addressing a rally at Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar, north Bengal.

On Sunday, leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the same while addressing a rally organised at Thakurnagar, Bongaon, which is the headquarters of Matuas.

The TMC rubbished Pramanik’s claim. “The BJP is trying to divide Bengal and hoodwinking the refugees by showing CAA as a carrot. Their plan will not be successful as the Mutas are already citizens of India and they have been participating in electoral exercises for the past several decades,’’ said a TMC leader.

