Experts tell Rahul Gandhi about ‘3Cs’ in NEP

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA): Several educationalists, experts and teachers expressed their concerns about the National Education Policy - 2021 (NEP-2021) during a closed-door interaction held with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. The experts included a professor from the National School of Law, government school teachers, and those who advice on policy matters.

The participants flagged the 3Cs -- communalisation, centralisation and commercialisation -- which form the pillars of the NEP, said Rajeev Gowda, Congress national spokesperson and chairman of the AICC research wing, adding that they said that through NEP, the saffron party is trying to poison the minds of the kids.

“A government school teacher, who took part in the interaction, explained the sad state of affairs at government schools, lack of infrastructure, fund crunch and vacancies which are not being addressed, forcing people to depend on private school,” he said. Earlier, Rahul met and spoke to women, and those from the working class to know how they struggle to educate their children.

Will scrap NEP: Jairam Ramesh

Asserting that the Congress will scrap the National Education Policy if they come to power, Congress leader and former Minister Jairam Ramesh said that not a word of it will be retained. He told media persons on Friday that during the Congress dispensation, Navodaya school was introduced, which revolutionised the education system but NEP will bring the ‘Nagpur Education Policy’ into effect.

Rajeev Gowda and MLA Priyank Kharge revealed that in the true spirit of encouraging scientific temper among the students, they are planning to prepare a manifesto focusing on the health and education of the people in consultation with experts in the sector.

NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA): Several educationalists, experts and teachers expressed their concerns about the National Education Policy - 2021 (NEP-2021) during a closed-door interaction held with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday. The experts included a professor from the National School of Law, government school teachers, and those who advice on policy matters. The participants flagged the 3Cs -- communalisation, centralisation and commercialisation -- which form the pillars of the NEP, said Rajeev Gowda, Congress national spokesperson and chairman of the AICC research wing, adding that they said that through NEP, the saffron party is trying to poison the minds of the kids. “A government school teacher, who took part in the interaction, explained the sad state of affairs at government schools, lack of infrastructure, fund crunch and vacancies which are not being addressed, forcing people to depend on private school,” he said. Earlier, Rahul met and spoke to women, and those from the working class to know how they struggle to educate their children. Will scrap NEP: Jairam Ramesh Asserting that the Congress will scrap the National Education Policy if they come to power, Congress leader and former Minister Jairam Ramesh said that not a word of it will be retained. He told media persons on Friday that during the Congress dispensation, Navodaya school was introduced, which revolutionised the education system but NEP will bring the ‘Nagpur Education Policy’ into effect. Rajeev Gowda and MLA Priyank Kharge revealed that in the true spirit of encouraging scientific temper among the students, they are planning to prepare a manifesto focusing on the health and education of the people in consultation with experts in the sector.