PM Modi to unveil Mahakal Corridor in Ujjain on October 11

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday unveil the first phase of Mahakal Temple Corridor Project at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration comes 10 months after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project was opened in the PM’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

While the Varanasi inauguration happened just three months before the crucial 2022 UP Assembly polls, the grand event in Ujjain is happening around 13 months ahead of polls scheduled in the BJP-ruled central Indian state.

The Mahakal Lok (first phase) Corridor is 946 metre long, which is almost four times the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor of Varanasi. One of the marvels of the Ujjain Smart City project, the Mahakal Lok’s first phase has been completed in four years.

The first phase of the two-part project includes statues and murals narrating the life of Lord Shiva, including 25 mythological tales associated with him. Several places in the complex have been beautified, including the Mahakaleshwar Vatika, Mahakaleshwar Path, Shiv Avtar Vatika, Rudrasagar Lake front, Dharamshala Complex and Pravachan Hall.

The premises will have a Vedic Vatika, a yoga Kendra, chanting hall, shops, and a food zone having restaurant facilities. Special provision has been made for parking of over 600 vehicles near the Triveni Museum. The new corridor will have four entrances Pinaki, Shankh, Nandi and Neelkanth Gates. It will have 75 grand statues of gods, goddesses and mythological characters, with heights ranging between nine ft and 18 ft.

The visit to Ujjain on Tuesday will be Narendra Modi’s second visit to Madhya Pradesh in less than a month. On September 17, Modi had celebrated his 72nd birthday by inaugurating the world’s first inter-continental Cheetah translocation project, through the release of eight Cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

DIVINE DARSHAN

Mahakal Lok Corridor is 946 m long, which is almost 4 times Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor

4 entrance gates adorned with 75 grand statues, 9-18 ft high, of gods, goddesses and mythological characters

Provision for parking of over 600 vehicles

First phase completed in 4 years

Lord Shiva’s life told through statues & murals, including 25 mythological tales

Corridor to have yoga kendra, mantra chanting hall, shops, food zone, etc

