Fruits of reservation not percolated to bottom of society: NHRC chief 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said "fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom".

In his address at the National Human Rights Commission Foundation Day here, Mishra also pressed for urgent jail reforms.

"Several measures have been taken for socio-economic and political upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society.

More affirmative action is needed.

The time has come to clarify that unrepresented classes in services are provided reservation within the reserved category itself to ensure overall development, because fruits of reservation have not percolated to the bottom," he said.

Though India has many socio-economic welfare schemes, "reservation is still needed for upliftment," the NHRC chief said.

Mishra also flagged many other human rights-related issues and emphasised that gender equality and equality for all was important.

