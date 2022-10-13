'Human rights nurture in a regime where there is rule of law not the ruler': V-P Dhankar’s snub at Bengal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar doesn’t appear to have put behind him his experience as West Bengal governor. Speaking as chief guest at the National Human Rights Commission’s foundation ceremony here today, Dhankar said in a reference to West Bengal that “human rights nurture and blossom in a regime where there is rule of law and not the law of the ruler."

Dhankar’s tenure as West Bengal governor was marked by frequent run-ins with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Trinamool Congress and the state administration. In a direct reference to West Bengal, Dhankar credited the rights panel for its report on the post-poll (2021 assembly elections) violence in the state in the “shortest time”, especially under a judicial fiat.

The Vice President said that in cases of human rights abuses, neutrality always “helps the oppressors and never the victims”. In these situations, Dhankar added, that people “must take sides” as “silence encourages the tormentor”. Earlier, speaking on the occasion, NHRC Chairman Justice (retd) Arun Mishra said that even as prison reforms are urgently required.

