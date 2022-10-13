NTA ‘vehemently’ denies History paper leak of Oct 10; warns of fake tweets, YouTube videos

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has “vehemently” denied allegations of leakage of the History exam paper and has alerted UGC-NET students against such fake tweets and YouTube videos making such claims on social media platforms.

In a public notice, the NTA said it was fake that the history exam paper of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted on October 10 was leaked.

The notice came after several students entered the University Grants Commission (UGC) building on Wednesday to protest against the paper leak.

“This is to inform the general public that a fake tweet and YouTube video is circulating on social media regarding leakage of History paper shift -11 UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) conducted on October 10,” the notice issued on October 12 said.

“NTA vehemently denies this allegation regarding leakage of question paper of history paper shift -11. It is clarified that there is no leak of any question paper.”

The examination is conducted to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship award in Indian universities and colleges. NTA conducts the exam on behalf of the UGC.

“Further, it is informed that the format circulating in social media is well after the conduct of the examination on 10.10.2022, and also it is not the same that was delivered to the candidates,” the notice added.

“All the stakeholders are advised to beware of all such tweets on social media, trying to deviate genuine aspirants from the real issue,” said the notice,” said the notice, which was also tweeted by UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

In his tweet, he said that there was an alert from NTA on fake tweets circulating on social media about the leakage of a history paper in UGC-NET held on October 10.

The NTA is conducting the phase 4 exams on October 8,10,11,12,13, and 14 for the December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. NTA released the UGC-NET admit card 2022 exams on October 8,10, and 11.

The phase 1 exam was held on July 9, 11, and 12, phase 2 was conducted from Sep 20 to 23, and phase 3 was conducted on Sep 29, 30, and Oct 1.

