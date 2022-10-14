Home Nation

67 companies of CAPF sought for Himachal Pradesh polls

As many as 55,74,793 people are eligible to vote in the polls as of now. The state has 68 Assembly seats.

Published: 14th October 2022 09:41 PM

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh state election office has sought 67 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces for holding free and fair Assembly polls in the state.

This information was given by state Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg on Friday evening.

As many as 65 CAPF companies were deployed during the last Assembly elections in 2017, he told the media.

The CEO said a notification for the state elections will be issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29, he added.

The voting is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

