Drone delivery: NIA conducts raids in Poonch

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in the border district of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone delivery case. Sources said the NIA sleuths assisted by police and paramilitary personnel conducted searches at multiple locations in Poonch.

During the raid at village Dhanna in Sawjiyan area, close to the Line of Control, a person identified as Mohammad Zaman was detained, the sources said. The suspect was detained a thorough search was conducted at his residence. Sources said mobile phones and some documents were seized by NIA sleuths from Zaman during the searches.

According to sources, Zaman had travelled to Pakistan and the NIA sleuths would be questioning about the motive of his visit to Pakistan. There have been over two dozen sightings of Pakistani drones along the LoC and international border in J&K this year so far. The drones are being used by Pakistani troops to drop weapons and narcotics close to the border for fomenting militancy and financing militancy in J&K.

The fresh NIA raids took place three days after the sleuths of premier investigation agency conducted raids at 18 locations in J&K and arrested the chairperson of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) based in Rajouri in the union territory, an alleged frontal group of banned Jamaat-e-Islami, in a case related to alleged criminal activities and terror funding. The NIA is probing major militancy cases in J&K besides the terror funding cases.

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab on Pak border

The Border Security Force shot down one along in Gurdaspur sector of the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab on Friday. Sources said that a drone was spotted at 4.35 am over the Rosa Post BOP by the 89 battalion of while they were on patrolling duty. The troops opened fire and shot down the drone. A total 17 rounds of ammunition was used to take the drone down, officials said.

Meanwhile, a search operation is under way in the vicinity to check if any illegal consignment was dropped by the drone in the Indian border. ”Drones from Pakistan are used to drop drugs and weapons inside. According to official in last two months fifteen drones were sighted,’’ said an official.

As per the information, overall 192 Pakistani drones entered into Indian territory from Pakistan in last 9 months, out of which 8 were shot down.

