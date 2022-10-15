Home Nation

Noida Twin towers: SC directs refund to 15 home buyers 

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli directed that Rs 1 crore more be deposited by the IRP by December 8 and be disbursed to the 15 home buyers.  

A view of the Twin Towers before demolition in Noida. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NOIDA: The Supreme Court on Friday said 15 home buyers of the now-razed twin-towers of real estate firm Supertech in Noida will be refunded on pro-rata basis from the Rs 1 crore deposited by the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).

The top court listed the matter for December 13 for resumed hearing. The top court was hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed by home buyers seeking a refund as per the last year’s order of court.

On August 26, the top court had assured the home buyers of the razed 40-storey twin-towers they will be refunded the full amount they had deposited with the builder.

