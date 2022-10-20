Modi announces 4th ‘positive list’ of 101 defence equipment

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In a bid to transform the Indian defence sector to achieve self-reliance, and boost the export of defence items, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released the ‘Fourth Positive Indigenisation List’ of 101 equipment and systems at DefExpo 2022 in Gandhinagar.

The PM also unveiled indigenous trainer aircraft and laid the foundation stone of a new airbase at Deesha. In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “All the items included in the lists will be procured from indigenous sources as per provisions given in Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020.”

The MoD had earlier promulgated ‘First, Second and Third Positive Indigenisation Lists’, comprising 310 items on August 21, 2020, May 31, 2021 and April 07, 2022 respectively. The ministry has taken numerous steps to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, and Positive Indigenisation Lists is one of the landmark initiatives towards achieving the vision.

The fourth list has been prepared by the MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the industry. “It lays special focus on equipment and systems, which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to 10 years. Like the first three lists, import substitution of ammunition, which is a recurring requirement, has been given special focus,” the MoD added.

The Prime Minister also unveiled HTT-40, an indigenous trainer aircraft designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at the DefExpo. The aircraft has state-of-the-art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features. The HTT-40 would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close formation flights whereas its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying.

Rustam-II trials to be over by ’23

NEW DElhi: The much awaited indigenous Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is expected to complete its user trials by August 2023. Another project for production of its armed version is also underway simultaneously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Another source said, the important “night flying trials have started but held up due to logistical issues and are expected to be completed shortly.” The User trials will be conducted soon, he added. ENS

