Cong banks on anti-incumbency, Virbhadra's legacy in HP polls

Himachal has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress for many decades now and that is what the Congress has pinned its hopes on.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Riding on the anti-incumbency factor and raising issues like price rise and unemployment, the Congress in Himachal Pradesh is banking on the legacy of Virbhadra Singh to stage a comeback in the hill state.

The grand old party is, however, faced with internal rumblings and defections of some of its old timers in the recent past that may affect its performance at the hustings.

Though the party has fielded some young leaders, including former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya and ex-minister B D Bali's son Raghubir Bali, it failed to field some of its Youth Congress leaders in the November 12 assembly polls.

Besides, the presence of a tall leader like Virbhadra Singh, who has steered the party to many a victory, is missing this time, even though the party is banking on his legacy as his wife Pratibha Singh is leading the charge currently.

The party has also made a host of promises to woo the voters in the state.

These include restoration of old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, payment of Rs 1,500 to women and government jobs to all those working on outsourced employment, which are catching the attention of voters so far.

Himachal has seen alternate governments of the BJP and the Congress for many decades now and that is what the Congress has pinned its hopes on.

