Pledged my full support, cooperation to Kharge in taking Congress forward: Tharoor

Tharoor congratulated Kharge on his official assumption of the duties of the Congress president, and wished him success.

Published: 26th October 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Tharoor, Kharge and Sonia Gandhi AICC headquarters.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost out to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential race, on Wednesday pledged his full support and cooperation to the new AICC chief in taking the party forward.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years, formally took over as the Congress president at the AICC headquarters here.

Tharoor, who attended the event, in a tweet said, "Gathered for a brief chat after Kharge ji sat in his new office for a symbolic moment. Pledged him my full support & cooperation in taking Congress forward." He also posted a picture sitting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi after the ceremony at the party headquarters here.

Earlier, Tharoor congratulated Kharge on his official assumption of the duties of the Congress president, and wished him success.

The 80-year-old Kharge trounced his 66-year-old rival, Tharoor, bagging over 84 per cent of the votes in the presidential election.

Kharge polled 7,897 Pradesh Congress Committee delegate votes out of 9,385, while Tharoor bagged 1072.

