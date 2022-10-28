On J&K merger day, Rajnath aims for PoK

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: On the 75th anniversary of Jammu & Kashmir’s Accession with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in a clear message to Pakistan said the Modi government’s aim is to implement the February 22, 1994 resolution of the Indian Parliament to reclaim the Gilgit and Baltistan and

PoK, which is under the occupation of Pakistan.

“I want to question Pakistan that under our areas (PoK) that is illegally under its occupation, what rights has it given to people living there? We know how much Pakistan, which sheds crocodile tears in the name of human rights, cares about the human rights of the people in those areas. Every day, we hear news about atrocities on these innocent Indian people,” Rajnath, said while addressing the 76th Infantry Day programme at Budgam.

He was here to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations of the Indian Army to commemorate the air-landed operations of the Indian Army at Budgam Airport in 1947 to take on the tribal raiders of Pakistan.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, the defence minister said that history is witness that those rulers and states who committed atrocities on their people had to pay for it. “Pakistan, which is sowing the seeds of atrocities in PoK, will have to face thorns in future. We are pained by the sufferings of PoK people. In the times to come, Pakistan will face the consequences of its atrocities”.

Rajnath said that J&K and Ladakh are on the path of progress and development and touching new heights after Article 370 revocation on August 5, 2019. “We have just started the development process of these areas. We have just started walking and our yatra will be completed when we implement the unanimous resolution passed in the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994 about PoK to reclaim Gilgit Baltistan and other areas under the occupation of Pakistan. Our aim is to implement Parliament’s resolution to reclaim remaining parts of Kashmir from Pakistan,” the defence minister said. “Our yatra will complete when all refugees of 1947 get justice and get their land and homes back with honour”.

“The day is not far away when these resolutions too will be realised,” he asserted. Referring to Article 370 revocation, Rajnath said that on August 5, 2019, J&K was fully integrated with the country and it brought a new dawn here. “After Article 370 revocation, our government showed to people that our talks and deeds are the same and whatever we promise, we fully implement. We were committed to the integration of J&K with the country and people reposed their trust in us with the passage of time, we succeeded in fully

integration of J&K with India,” he said.

He said that before Article 370 revocation, some anti-India elements used to disturb peace and harmony in the name of religion but now there is peace and tranquillity in J&K due to persistent efforts by the government and armed forces.

On October 27, 1947, the Indian Army was inducted by the Indian Air Force at Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces and tribal raiders from J&K, a day after the “Instrument of Accession” was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and the Republic of India. During the Thursday event, the replication of the event was organised to pay homage to soldiers and people of J&K.

Before the Article 370 revocation, the shutdown used to be observed in Valley on the call of separatists but no call for strike was given this year and people did their normal chorus of life.

SRINAGAR: On the 75th anniversary of Jammu & Kashmir’s Accession with India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday in a clear message to Pakistan said the Modi government’s aim is to implement the February 22, 1994 resolution of the Indian Parliament to reclaim the Gilgit and Baltistan and PoK, which is under the occupation of Pakistan. “I want to question Pakistan that under our areas (PoK) that is illegally under its occupation, what rights has it given to people living there? We know how much Pakistan, which sheds crocodile tears in the name of human rights, cares about the human rights of the people in those areas. Every day, we hear news about atrocities on these innocent Indian people,” Rajnath, said while addressing the 76th Infantry Day programme at Budgam. He was here to attend the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations of the Indian Army to commemorate the air-landed operations of the Indian Army at Budgam Airport in 1947 to take on the tribal raiders of Pakistan. Taking a dig at Pakistan, the defence minister said that history is witness that those rulers and states who committed atrocities on their people had to pay for it. “Pakistan, which is sowing the seeds of atrocities in PoK, will have to face thorns in future. We are pained by the sufferings of PoK people. In the times to come, Pakistan will face the consequences of its atrocities”. Rajnath said that J&K and Ladakh are on the path of progress and development and touching new heights after Article 370 revocation on August 5, 2019. “We have just started the development process of these areas. We have just started walking and our yatra will be completed when we implement the unanimous resolution passed in the Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994 about PoK to reclaim Gilgit Baltistan and other areas under the occupation of Pakistan. Our aim is to implement Parliament’s resolution to reclaim remaining parts of Kashmir from Pakistan,” the defence minister said. “Our yatra will complete when all refugees of 1947 get justice and get their land and homes back with honour”. “The day is not far away when these resolutions too will be realised,” he asserted. Referring to Article 370 revocation, Rajnath said that on August 5, 2019, J&K was fully integrated with the country and it brought a new dawn here. “After Article 370 revocation, our government showed to people that our talks and deeds are the same and whatever we promise, we fully implement. We were committed to the integration of J&K with the country and people reposed their trust in us with the passage of time, we succeeded in fully integration of J&K with India,” he said. He said that before Article 370 revocation, some anti-India elements used to disturb peace and harmony in the name of religion but now there is peace and tranquillity in J&K due to persistent efforts by the government and armed forces. On October 27, 1947, the Indian Army was inducted by the Indian Air Force at Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces and tribal raiders from J&K, a day after the “Instrument of Accession” was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and the Republic of India. During the Thursday event, the replication of the event was organised to pay homage to soldiers and people of J&K. Before the Article 370 revocation, the shutdown used to be observed in Valley on the call of separatists but no call for strike was given this year and people did their normal chorus of life.