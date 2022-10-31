Power Games: Kejriwal’s deity-on-currency ace trumps BJP

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

Political Strokes

Kejriwal’s deity-on-currency ace trumps BJP

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s call for printing pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on Indian currency notes is a cleverly-crafted and superbly-timed political move. There have been reports that the Union government was planning to include the pictures of Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on the notes. There is also a buzz that the BJP plans to ultimately bring in the pictures of its ideologues. Kejriwal’s Laxmi-Ganesh ace has trumped the BJP leaders, who privately admit that this is a demand that cannot be opposed. Not at least by the BJP, which puts Hindu symbolism at the centre of its political campaigns. The demand has put the BJP in a Catch-22 situation. It will be politically imprudent to go ahead and put the faces of Netaji, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Guru Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar, Deendayal Upadhyay and Hedgewar without addressing the call for putting Laxmi, Ganesh there. The Indian deities, especially Goddess Laxmi, have figured on currencies right from the days of Kushans in the third century AD, to the reigns of Guptas, Mohammad Ghori, and Mughal emperor Akbar, until Sher Shah Suri brought in ‘Rupiya’, the first version of the current Indian currency notes. AAP says when a Muslim country – Indonesia – could have Lord Ganesh on its currency notes why not India? The BJP is still trying to figure out how to handle this googly by Kejriwal. This is a genie that will not go back into the bottle.

Liquor Scam

CBI probing role of spirits major Pernod Ricard

The CBI is probing the role of French spirits and wine major Pernod Ricard in the Delhi excise policy scam. Sources said the CBI suspects that one of the persons named in its chargesheet – Manoj Rai – may have been working for Pernod Ricard to get the Delhi government to frame a policy beneficial to the company. Manoj Rai does not directly or indirectly own any retail or wholesale license in Delhi. Investigations are on to find out why he had been attending meetings when the new excise policy was being framed, and who he was representing. Was he representing Pernod or working for someone else? The investigative agency is also reportedly probing the role of other Pernod officials in the framing of the new policy. Pernod’s India and South Asia chief Thibault Cuny has, meanwhile, stepped down for health reasons. Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia is looking after India operations until Cuny’s successor is found. Pernod’s supply in Delhi has also been completely disrupted with its popular brands out of stock. There are reports that the state excise department, which is feeling the heat of CBI probe, has not been too kind to Pernod with permissions.

Bacchus Calling

Bihar govt may reverse its prohibition policy

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s public demand for reversing the policy of prohibition in Bihar seems to have begun the countdown for the policy’s reversal. Lalu has been opposed to the policy for some time now and has aired his views on the subject earlier too. But now his party is the senior partner of the state’s ruling alliance. Lalu has been saying that prohibition has led to the sale of spurious liquor, and the smuggling of Indian-made foreign liquor. Lives have been lost due to the consumption of hooch. He has said that the state has been losing revenue, and families their bread earners. Lalu’s demand has found support from another important ally – former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. Manjhi says the policy of prohibition goes against the lifestyle of his Musahar community. He has demanded a reversal of the policy. Sources said the mounting pressure fromallies has forced the government to rethink its policy. Assessment is being made on how the large women constituency would take the withdrawal of policy. Prohibition was introduced in the state following a strong demand by women, among whom chief minister Nitish Kumar enjoys considerable popularity.

