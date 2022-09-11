Home Nation

Kejriwal, corruption have become synonymous; has no right to remain CM: BJP spokesperson

"Kejriwal doesn't believe in CVC, his only motive is DCC, direct cash collection," he alleged.

Published: 11th September 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. (Photo | PTI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous and said he has no right to remain in the post.

At a press conference on the alleged irregularities in the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged each department of the AAP government is involved in corrupt activities with "contracts and tenders being tailor-made to benefit the friends of Kejriwal".

"First, it was the excise policy, now there are irregularities in the purchase of buses, Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous. How can you claim to be 'hardcore honest'? People have understood you are 'hardcore corrupt'. You have no right to remain in the chair of the chief minister," the BJP leader said.

He said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was made the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) "with the intention of giving benefits to friends".

The appointment of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done to facilitate wrongdoing, Bhatia alleged. The BJP spokesperson said the AAP has not responded to "charges of irregularities", but raised another unrelated issue to divert attention.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, who also addressed the press conference, alleged the Kejriwal government violated tender rules and guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission to favour some companies.

"Kejriwal doesn't believe in CVC, his only motive is DCC, direct cash collection," he alleged.

On Saturday, Delhi LG V K Saxena approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of the buses.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low-floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low-floor BS-VI buses, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Arvind Kejriwal delhi corruption Gaurav Bhatia Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp