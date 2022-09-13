Karnataka Postal department launches drive to popularise digital transactions

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Postal Department has launched a mega drive to popularise digital transactions across Post Offices in the state. This is in connection with a nationwide drive organised by India Post.

"We launched the drive on September 5 and it will continue up to September 20. To date, our Post Offices have made 24,005 Quick Response (QR) transactions. We stand second in the country in QR transactions with Uttar Pradesh leading us," Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Prasad told TNIE.

A total of 1339 post offices out of 1688 in Karnataka offer the QR service, the CPMG added.

"There is a need to change the mindset of the public who visit post offices. Most of them carry cash with them and are reluctant to go in for digital mode of payment. We need to repeatedly convince them to try this out," he said.

Even the Postal department had technical glitches with QR payments since its inception in April this year.

"They have been set right now and we are going all out to popularise this mode of payment. We are also repeatedly making attempts to change the mindset of our staff to ensure they are comfortable in accepting the digital payment method," Kumar said.

There are 7500 branch offices in Karnataka that function only five hours a day. They have not been covered under the drive.

