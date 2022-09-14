'200 G20 meetings across India in 2023, preparations underway in J&K, Ladakh': Sources

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Preparations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for hosting the G20 meetings in 2023. India will assume the presidency of the group in December this year, and the event next year will see about 200 meetings held across the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had, in the 2020 budget, earmarked Rs 100 crore budgetary allocation for the event, to be spent on making adequate security arrangements as well as other preparations across the country.

“India will assume the presidency of the G20 for a year from December, and during the course of the 200 meetings that would be hosted, some would be held in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Security arrangements are being beefed up in these two Union Territories,” sources said.

“It is a good beginning and a matter of privilege for us to host the G20 meetings. We have framed a committee and will put in all our efforts to make it a grand occasion,” Lieutanent General of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said.

The G20 Summit in 2023 will be held in Delhi on September 9-10.

Meanwhile, the upcoming G20 Summit will be held in Bali in November this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the event, along with other G20 leaders.

The G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, USA and the European Union (EU).

The G20 nations collectively account for 85 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population – making it a premier forum for economic cooperation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies), which also comprises Indonesia and Italy.This would be the first time the troika consists of three developing countries and emerging economies, providing them a greater voice.

India began to work towards structuring and streamling events for the G20 earlier this year. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is the G20 coordinator while Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant is the G20 Sherpa.

India, as G20 presidency, will be inviting Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and UAE as guest countries, as well as International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and Asian Development Bank as guest international organisations.

