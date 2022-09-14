Home Nation

Bengaluru coaching centre under CBI scanner in J&K PSI scam

During investigation, CBI found the involvement of an owner of a coaching center in Bengaluru, and some of the persons involved in irregularities in the written examination on March 27, 2022.

Published: 14th September 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at 36 locations, including some in Bengaluru, in connection with the sub-inspector recruitment scam of Jammu & Kashmir. The searches yielded incriminating documents and digital evidence, which have been recovered, a press release read.

During investigation, CBI found the involvement of an owner of a coaching center in Bengaluru, and some of the persons involved in irregularities in the written examination on March 27, 2022. The results were declared on June 4, 2022 and there was an allegation of malpractice. The J&K governemnt had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the case  in which the accused entered into a conspiracy among officials of JKSSB. It was also alleged there was an abnormally high per cent of selection from Jammu, Rajouri & Samba districts.

