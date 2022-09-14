Home Nation

India, Vietnam talks focus on maritime security

Reaffirming the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, India and Vietnam on Tuesday focused on a collaborative effort to better manage, conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain in the region.

Published: 14th September 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reaffirming the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, India and Vietnam on Tuesday focused on a collaborative effort to better manage, conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain in the region. The second India-Vietnam Security Dialogue was hosted here on Tuesday.The meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri from India and Senior Lieutantant General Luong Tam Quang from Vietnam. India reiterated its stand for freedom of navigation andlawful commerce in national waters in accordance with international laws.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp