India, Vietnam talks focus on maritime security

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reaffirming the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, India and Vietnam on Tuesday focused on a collaborative effort to better manage, conserve, sustain and secure the maritime domain in the region. The second India-Vietnam Security Dialogue was hosted here on Tuesday.The meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri from India and Senior Lieutantant General Luong Tam Quang from Vietnam. India reiterated its stand for freedom of navigation andlawful commerce in national waters in accordance with international laws.

