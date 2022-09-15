Plea seeking permission to hold Urs, offer chadars at shrines on Gyanvapi premises filed

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing legal battle over worship rights of Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities on Gyanvapi mosque premises, hearing on a plea filed by a group of members of the Muslim community, led by Mukhtar Ansari of Lohta, seeking rights for holding Urs, offering Chadar and Fatiha at the shrines (mazars) present on mosque compound commenced at the civil judge (senior division) court on Wednesday.

The Court of Judge Kumud Lata Tripathi posted the matter for October 3 for the next hearing. According to Ansari, the petition was filed in the court of district judge on July 26. The district judge on July 27 transferred the case to the court of civil judge (senior division) Kumud Lata Tripathi.

“In our suit, we have demanded rights to offer Chadar and read Fatiha and hold Urs at three mazars located

behind Gyanvapi mosque. The court fixed October 3 as the next date for hearing in the case,” said Ansari while talking to media persons.

Ansari, who has also filed an application before the court of the district judge to become a party in case 18/2022 filed by five women plaintiffs seeking worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque, said that Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (Gyanvapi mosque management committee), district magistrate, commissioner of police and state of UP were made parties in the petition filed for seeking permission of Urs and offering Chadar at mazars on Gyanvapi complex.

