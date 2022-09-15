Home Nation

Plea seeking permission to hold Urs, offer chadars at shrines on Gyanvapi premises filed

“In our suit, we have demanded rights to offer Chadar and read Fatiha and hold Urs at three mazars located
behind Gyanvapi mosque", said Ansair while talking to media persons.

Published: 15th September 2022 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi.

A view of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Dham and Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Amid the ongoing legal battle over worship rights of Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities on Gyanvapi mosque premises, hearing on a plea filed by a group of members of the Muslim community, led by Mukhtar Ansari of Lohta, seeking rights for holding Urs, offering Chadar and Fatiha at the shrines (mazars) present on mosque compound commenced at the civil judge (senior division) court on Wednesday.

The Court of Judge Kumud Lata Tripathi posted the matter for October 3 for the next hearing. According to Ansari, the petition was filed in the court of district judge on July 26. The district judge on July 27 transferred the case to the court of civil judge (senior division) Kumud Lata Tripathi.

Ansari, who has also filed an application before the court of the district judge to become a party in case 18/2022 filed by five women plaintiffs seeking worship of Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque, said that Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (Gyanvapi mosque management committee), district magistrate, commissioner of police and state of UP were made parties in the petition filed for seeking permission of Urs and offering Chadar at mazars on Gyanvapi complex.

