Upper caste gets quota under EWA: Petitioners

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The SC on Wednesday was told by the petitioners challenging the 10 per cent reservation granted to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) introduced by the 103rd Constitutional amendment granted reservation to upper castes which were violative of the basic structure of the Constitution.

Assailing the amendment through which reservation was sought to be introduced for EWS for admission to central government and private educational institutions and recruitment in central government jobs, Senior Advocate and DMK leader P Wilson said the same was violative of the right to equality and mockery of the idea of affirmative action.

The submission was made before a 5 judge bench comprising CJI UU Lalit, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, SR Bhat, Bela Trivedi & JB Pardiwala in 39 pleas lead one by Janhit Abhiyan that challenged the amendment.

