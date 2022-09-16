Home Nation

Cargo plane carrying cheetahs from Namibia leaves for Gwalior

Published: 16th September 2022 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 10:01 PM

Cheetahs from Namibia to India. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia left for Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, a senior forest official said.

The flight carrying eight cheetahs and crew left Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, at around 8.30 pm (Indian time) and the plane is expected to land at Gwalior's Maharajpur air base at around 6 am on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) J S Chauhan told PTI.

After necessary formalities, including paperwork, at Gwalior the cheetahs will be flown to Palpur village in Sheopur district in two helicopters, including a Chinook, he said.

From Palpur, the felines will be brought to Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district by road and will be subsequently released in quarantine enclosures inside the sanctuary, Chauhan added.

