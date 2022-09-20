Offences against children: SC for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the State Legal Services Authorities/Legal Services Authorities of the Union Territories to frame schemes for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against children within three months.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MM Sundresh also asked the State Governments/Union Government to make funds available for implementation of the scheme.

Court’s order came in a plea preferred by NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan which has sought immediate action by Judicial Officers such as Magistrates and Special POCSO judges on application seeking an investigation in POCSO matters.

The plea was filed against the backdrop of 5 months of delay in filing of FIR in the case of a Dalit minor girl who was gang raped.

Stressing on the Top Court’s direction dated May 10, 2015, wherein the court had ordered for appointment of Para Legal Volunteers at each PS in states to assist in cases of offences against children, the NGO has sought for directing the State Legal Services Authority to appoint the same. Relief for directing Central Government & NALSA for notifying scheme for Compensation, Rehabilitation, Welfare & education of POCSO victim & to courts to strictly adhere to time frame mentioned under the POCSO was also sought.

Earlier, SC had directed to circulate the Delhi State Legal Services Authority's scheme regarding the empanelment of Para Legal Volunteers (PLVS) in police stations in cases pertaining to offences against children, to all State Legal Services Authorities so that the same may be used as a model.

