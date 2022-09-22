It’s Rahul’s decision not to contest for Congress president polls: Sachin Pilot 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leader from Rajasthan Sachin Pilot flew down to Kochi and held discussions with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday amid speculation that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot may file his nomination for the AICC president’s post.“We talked many things,” Pilot told mediapersons who queried about his talks with Rahul.

“Many PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committees) have passed resolutions that Rahulji should reconsider his decision not to contest for the president post, but it is his decision. The sentiments of the Congress leaders have been conveyed to the AICC,” Pilot said.The nomination process for the AICC president’s election will start on September 24 and it’s open till September 30.

“We have to wait and see who all will file the nomination and what the electors decide. Congress is the only party which has elections like this,” he said.Asked if Gehlot will file the papers for the AICC president’s post, he said: “We will have to wait for two or three days to see how things develop. Like Jairam Ramesh said, anybody who wants to contest for the AICC president’s post can file their nomination. It’s an open and transparent process.”

Pilot termed Bharat Jodo Yatra “historic.” “It has received a tremendous response not just in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Across the country, people are waiting for the yatra to enter their states.”

